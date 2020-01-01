Bars offering safe rides home on NYE

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Bars in Wichita Falls are making sure their customers get home safe after celebrating New Year’s Eve. In downtown they called either cabs or ride shares for their customers. It's something the places I visited say, they’ve done for years.
“We all have the cab numbers, we have the apps on our phone, we'll use them,” Ronny Berry, general manager of the Iron Horse Pub said. “Just to make sure people get home safe because we do care we want to see our customers get home safe and we want to see them come back.”
The convince of these apps has made it to where there isn't an excuse to drive drunk. “A $6 Lyft ride home or you know thousands of dollars for DWI or even worse, possibly an accident involving injury or death,” Berry said.
The owner of The Broken Tap says keeping people safe starts when they walk in the door.
“We don't want anybody to get into any trouble or start their year off in the wrong way,” Stacy Hawkins said. “It's a thing you have to be super careful people don't exceed their fun, make sure they are doing things safely, always party in moderation.”
AAA also offered their tipsy tow service that would give people a free tow up to ten miles.
“I’ve noticed that even people that drive here they are like you know what, I stayed a little while longer than I wanted, I think I’m going to leave my car here and take a Lyft,” Berry said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.