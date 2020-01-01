P.E.T.S celebrates groundbreaking for new building

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Animals around Texoma will be starting off the year with some excitement.
While there was no actual dirt to stick a shovel in, pet lovers still came out today to celebrate the excitement of the groundbreaking for the new animal clinic.
CEO Leslie Harrelson says this 18 thousand square-foot building will enable the P.E.T.S organization to be able to provide the animals with more services. They’ll also be able to be open longer hours.
“We just got everybody out that helped us get here and we’ve asked everybody to come and join and have a little bit of time to celebrate,” said Harrelson. “We are getting started on our forever home.”
They celebrated with snacks and refreshments.
Doris Koopman who is a donor for the new building, donated in honor of her late daughter.
“My daughter passed away and she left a lot of money to go to animals, so this was the first place that I’ve done for a great cause,” said Koopman.
”We’ve been crammed into about 5,000 square feet these past 12 years, and this new building is 18,000 square-foot so it’s giant compared to what were used to,” said Koopman.
Harrelson says they plan to get the permits from the city soon so they can start interior renovations, and they plan to have the building done in June.
