United Regional welcomes first baby of the decade

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year in the morning hours of Jan. 1, 2020.
Sabastain Zamora made his grand entrance that day, making him not only the first baby of the year, but the decade.
His mother Jessica Zamora says it was a long hard labor, but since he’s been here it’s been pretty joyful.
The hospital surprised the mother and newborn with a new car seat filled with baby items as well.
“I was surprised when they told me because I was neck to neck with this other girl and when they told me I was like yay,” said Zamora.
Sabastian was born at 7:47 that morning, weighing in at 5 lbs 9 ounces. He is 20 inches long and is perfectly healthy.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.