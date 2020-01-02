Boulevard Nightclub closes doors; new tenant soon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Boulevard Nightclub on Kell has officially shut its doors as of January 1, 2020.
They said in a statement on their website that they were bought out of their lease and that a new tenant, in retail, would soon take over the space.
In the statement, the former tenants said, “We want to thank all of our customers and employees for your support over the last two years. We had some great times! We hope 2020 will be a year of change and we will look forward to new adventures.”
They also say they will be having a sale at the end of this month.
For more information you can visit the Boulevard Nightclub website.
