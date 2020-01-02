Motorcycle group talks safety ahead of riding season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The military-affiliated motorcycle club the Green Knights, formed in 1999, is a club where riders can get together, discuss issues at the base, fight for biker rights, help each other, participate in charity events and enjoy going on rides; also a big part of Chapter 54 is mentorship.
“Sort of mentor and bring along younger riders," Larry Anderson, Green Knights Ch. 54 Ride Captain said. “Guys that have survived and learned the hard ways the trick of the trade of how to ride safe. Certain ways of doing things that keep you safer on the road.”
“Several of our riders have gone through different several safety courses," Russell Bettinger, Green Knights Ch. 54 vice president said. “We are not just safety-oriented; we are safety conscious. Most of us have met the ground at one time or another, and it’s not fun. So, what we can pass around or what they can learn from our mistakes helps everybody in the ridding community in general.”
Anderson has been riding for more than 30 years, and Bettinger has been riding for more than 50 years, and they are glad to share these experiences because they know just how serious it is.
“I know people in this town that have been hurt real bad," Bettinger said. “The other drivers are driving. We got the lane just like they got the lane. We do the hand sign it brings recognition.”
Group members say that this posse is different from many others.
“We are not going to tell you what you have to wear," Anderson said. “We want to promote safe riding and really enjoy riding a motorcycling.”
They are family-friendly, welcome all military and do volunteer work in the community.
“We also participate in a lot of community events," Anderson said. “We partner with Legion Riders, Guardians of the Children and other things around the county.”
The club’s next event will be a safety event, held on Sheppard Air Force Base in March of 2020.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.