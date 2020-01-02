Petrolia High School student “lucky to be alive” after Sherman shooting

SHERMAN, Texas (TNN) - 18-year-old Krista Reese is starting the new year feeling lucky to be alive after being shot in the head Saturday night in Sherman.
“Most people don’t live through a gunshot to the head. I’m lucky I’m still here,” she says, “it’s traumatizing for sure.”
It's been only four days since Krista Reese was released from the hospital in Sherman.
She’s back home with one staple and a piece of the bullet still in her head.
“It doesn’t feel real,” she said, “but then I feel pain and I’m like oh yeah that actually happened.”
She was with a group of friends during teen night at Roozie’s Studio Bar when she said a fight broke out and everyone was asked to leave.
That's when a man drove up and opened fire on the crowd.
One of Reese’s friends was standing right next to her when everything started happening.
“As soon as he fired it, I looked and Krista was on the ground and was holding her head,” said her friend, Zoey Woods, “She looked at me and was like, ‘I got shot’."
It's a scene that still haunts both Woods and Reese.
“I was in shock," Woods admitted, “I really didn’t know how to feel about it at first. But after that I just broke down and I didn’t know how to feel about it."
Reese added, "it just all happened so quickly. It was so fast.”
Reese said she’s having a hard time coping with the trauma of what happened that night. and has even tried to avoid seeing pictures of herself from when she was in the hospital.
She added that all she wants right now is to rest, and try and go back to a normal life as she gets ready to finish her senior year.
“It’s kind of like yeah I want people to know yeah I lived. but at the same time I don’t want it to be a whole big deal,” she explained.
At time of publication, an arrest had not been made, and the incident is still under investigation by the Sherman Police Department.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.