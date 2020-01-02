1 transported to the hospital after motorcycle wreck on Southwest Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person was transported to the hospital following a motorcycle wreck just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The rider was headed down Southwest Parkway near the Kemp Boulevard intersection when, according to witnesses, the rider turned too hard and the motorcycle went out from under him.
The rider was wearing a helmet. AMR transported the rider to the hospital just before 4:15 p.m. with non-life threatening injuries.
Witnesses at the scene say he rolled a few times on the street but was able to limp to the median.
