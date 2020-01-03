BBB says watch out for online romance scams, fake profiles

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The first Sunday of the New Year, also known as dating Sunday, is said to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.
But before you go off looking for love, there are some things you want to beware of.
The Better Business Bureau says phishing scams will be on the rise in 2020.
That’s when scammers steal your personal information and sometimes your money.
But that's not all you'll want to look out for. A Wichita Falls man says he was fooled by a woman who was using a fake identity.
“She ended up hitting me up, and I end up going to see her," Ignacio Ayala said. “She lied to me, of course, but I still ended up seeing her cause I was young. She ended up calling me telling me she was pregnant with my baby.”
Ayala's story isn't unique.
Catfishing and phishing scams are everywhere.
So as singles get ready to swipe right on dating Sunday, the BBB is warning everyone watch out.
“Crooks are out there on this app and websites," President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau Monica Horton said. “They typically use stolen credit cards to generate these profiles, so it’s a common ploy for them to immediately ask you to leave the site of that app and communicate with them via email or some other form.”
In a recent three year study of romance scams, victims reported losing nearly a billion dollars, and it was also discovered that 500,000 of the more than three million profiles are fake.
“They have scripts that work and that have been successful, so it is hard to identify grammatical errors and things like that," Horton said. "That we have been able to identify before, they are very well versed, they know what they are doing. It seems very black and white, but when there is love involved or any kind of emotional hook, it does cloud our judgment.”
She recommends reading reviews of the dating site before logging on and be wary of individuals you cannot meet in person or those who request money
Ayala says now he knows how to spot a phony.
“You just made this profile just to contact me,” Ayala said. “That’s some of the signs only having one picture. Going through their pictures, not to be a creep or anything, but I can tell this ain’t the same girl."
While the BBB is not discouraging anyone from online dating, Horton suggests you do your homework. Especially if it involves sending money because chances of getting any money returned are slim to none.
