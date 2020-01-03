Burkburnett Library offering internet hot spots

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - Public libraries are changing with the times by now offering much more than books and DVDs.
You’ll are now able to check out internet hot spots as of Thursday at the Burkburnett Public Library.
They can be kept for up to three days and all you need is a library card. The library’s director said the new devices are a way for everyone to stay connected and have online access even when the library is closed.
“This would help with homework projects that they’re having to do so they can check them out over the weekends," Burkburnett Public Library director Pamela Miller said. "This would help that and it would also help with continuing education with adults.”
With kids going back to school next week, these devices will soon be in demand.
The library has five hot spots that can be checked out and Miller said that they already have one in use on their first day available.
