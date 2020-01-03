Chris Craig announces Wichita County Constable candidacy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig announced his candidacy for Wichita County Constable on Jan. 3. on the Wichita County Courthouse steps.
Craig will face Interim Justice of the Peace Mike Little in the Republican primary in March.
“What I’m looking to do is increase efficiency and productivity standards and to make sure it’s the most safe environment for the deputies and the constable," Craig said.
Craig, a republican, has over 30 years of experience as a licensed and active peace officer. He has also served Wichita County for more than 20 years.
Craig has attended countless training to specialize in civil processes and is being endorsed by Constable Mark Brewer.
The Wichita County Constable position will be vacated by Brewer who announced his plan to retire last month.
“As your constable for the past 36 years, I can assure you Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig is the best candidate for constable and is also the best prepared for the job," Brewer said. “Chief Deputy Constable Chris Craig has my full and complete support for Constable Pct. 1.”
Retired Justice of the Peace Janice Sons introduced Craig and said he’s one of the most dependable and hardworking men she’s ever known.
“A vote for Chris Craig assures that the Wichita County Constable’s office will not suffer from a learning curve that would be required for anyone who has never worked in the constable’s office,” Craig said.
Craig was born and raised in Wichita Falls and has been married to his wife Shari for 25 years.
