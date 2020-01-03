Is your New Year’s Resolution still holding up?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Making a resolution is one thing, keeping it is another.
Two of the most popular New Year’s resolutions are getting in shape and saving money.
Burkburnett resident Steve Cox knows a thing or two about setting goals and keeping them, “About five years ago I weighed 315 lbs. I got an office job and I got a little big,”
Now the 51-year-old finds himself in the gym every day after work.
“I started three days a week…then slowly I added a day and added a day,” he said, “You have to have your mind set that you’re going to make a change and make it a part of your everyday routine. It has to be like going to lunch every day.”
for those trying to pair a healthy body with a healthy savings account this year, it may seem overwhelming at first.
President of Personal Money Planning Michelle Kuehner says the first step is to find out what you are spending your money on, and go from there.
“They feel that it’s too much to handle at one time…they feel that they have to sit down with a spread sheet, get all of their tax returns for the last several years, figure out what their taxable income is, and then their adjusted gross income, and what their expenses…”
Kuehner said spending apps like Mint, Every Dollar, and Personal Capital can help cut down on spending in certain areas and put that money towards paying off debt.
So whether you plan to build muscle, credit, or both this year, do not give up. “It doesn't matter what anyone else thinks about the way you look, do it for yourself,” Cox said.
Also, remember to start small, “One step at a time is the way to go,” Kuehner said.
