Judge Little sworn in as Interim Justice of the Peace

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Judge Mike Little was sworn in on Thursday at the Wichita County Courthouse to serve as Interim Justice of the Peace until November’s election.
Family, friends, and Courthouse staff gathered to witness the moment, and Judge Little’s granddaughter held the Bible used in the ceremony.
“I tell you, the support I feel it from the community," Judge Little said. "I have a lot of friends here in the courthouse, working up here so long, so you get to know everybody in each office because anything you do affects them. You have to get their permission, and you kind of have to bring everyone together to get anything done here. So, yes I’m glad to be back and be a part of that”.
Judge Little is filling in after Judge Janice Sons retired earlier this week.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.