Kemp drainage project nearly complete

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First heavy flooding then months of road closures, and heavy equipment. These are all things drivers between Kemp and Monroe have dealt with for a year and a half. But now, that project is coming to an end.
Officials with Wichita Falls Public Works tell us this week they were able to do a final walk through with contractors. Now only a few small things like paperwork are left before the project is officially complete.
“It is slightly ahead of schedule we really didn't expect to be fully completed for a couple of more months potentially due to weather but the weather has been great, it's been very cooperative. The contractors have done a really good job and so we were able to go ahead and get that much pretty much completed this week,” Teresa Rose, deputy director of public works said.
With this project finishing up, drivers and residents in the area, are seeing the effects of the new drainage system. It’s in an area that previously would become a river whenever it rains.
“The second phase now helps further upstream of the larger detention pond that we did actually goes to the west of Kemp Boulevard and collects some of the water so it’s going to also help areas along Kemp and in that location for the traffic,” Rose said.
