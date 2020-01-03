Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHURCH SHOOTING-TEXAS-FUNERAL
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott was among those in attendance for the private funeral of 67-year-old Richard White, who was one of two congregants killed Sunday inside West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. Jack Wilson, who like White was a member of the church’s armed volunteer security team, fatally shot the attacker, Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Wilson has said White was reaching for his gun when he was killed.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-IRAN
Democrats call US killing of Iranian general 'reckless'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says President Donald Trump has “tossed a stick of dynamite into a tinderbox" with the targeted killing of Iran's top general in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport. The former vice president is joining other Democratic White House hopefuls in criticizing Trump's order, saying it could leave the U.S. “on the brink of a major conflict across the Middle East." Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is calling the attack “dangerous," while Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren says it was “reckless." The Pentagon says the U.S. military killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force, in Baghdad Friday at the direction of Trump.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CASTRO
Castro's exit is latest blow to diversity of 2020 field
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Julián Castro's exit from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary race is putting new attention on the frustrating reality for the party that the top tier of candidates remains all white. His departure from the race on Thursday comes a month after California Sen. Kamala Harris' decision to end her 2020 bid. Castro pushed his rivals to embrace decriminalizing border crossings and was the first to call for President Donald Trump's impeachment. But he also languished in the polls and with fundraising. The founding director of UCLA's Latino Policy and Politics Initiative says marginalized voters could end up paying the price with the withdrawal of candidates of color.
SYNTHETIC MARIJUANA CONSPIRACY
Man sentenced in $6 million K2 distribution conspiracy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 42-year-old St. Joseph man was sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for his role in the distribution of nearly $6 million of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2. Shakeel Khan was sentenced Thursday and ordered to forfeit $2 million seized by law enforcement. He also must pay $4.7 million judgment. Prosecutors said that accounted for all the K2-related money in his bank accounts. Two co-defendants, both of California, were sentenced in December to four years in prison without parole.
AP-US-DEADLY-WRECK-AFFLUENZA
'Affluenza teen' jailed in Texas for probation violation
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas man who used "affluenza" as a defense at his trial for killing four people while driving drunk was arrested Thursday for a probation violation. Court records show 22-year-old Ethan Couch was booked into a jail in Fort Worth after he tested positive for the psychoactive compound in marijuana. Couch's attorneys said their client hasn't tested positive for any substance in more than 20 months of intense monitoring. Jail records do not indicate that he has a bond. Couch became known as the "affluenza teen" after a psychologist at his trial said his actions in the 2013 crash were caused by "affluenza," or irresponsibility due to family wealth.
HOUSTON MAYOR-INAUGURATION
Houston mayor sworn in for second four-year term
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner has been sworn in for a second four-year term to lead the nation’s fourth largest city. During an inauguration ceremony on Thursday, Turner said some of the issues he will focus on include improving employment opportunities for residents, enhancing services for the city’s homeless population and focusing on flood control projects. Turner, who led Houston through the devastating floods of Hurricane Harvey in 2017, won a second term in December after defeating millionaire trial lawyer Tony Buzbee in a runoff election. This will be Turner’s final term as mayors in Houston are limited to two four-year terms.
TEXAS-GIRL-LIFE-SUPPORT
Texas judge: Hospital can remove baby from life support
DALLAS (AP) — A Texas judge has sided with a Fort Worth hospital that plans to remove an 11-month-old girl from life support against her mother's wishes. The mother of Tinslee Lewis had asked Judge Sandee Bryan Marion to issue an injunction in Tarrant County district court to ensure the Cook Children's Medical Center doesn't take the baby off life support. But Marion ruled Thursday in favor of the hospital. Doctors say Tinslee's condition will never improve and that even changing Tinslee's diaper causes her pain. Her mother said the decision to remove Tinslee from life support should be hers to make. She will appeal the decision.
ELECTION 2020-CASTRO
Democrat Julián Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The only Latino candidate in the 2020 Democratic presidential race is ending his bid. Former Obama housing secretary Julián Castro announced Thursday that he had determined “that it simply isn't our time.” He had failed to garner enough support or donations to qualify for the recent Democratic presidential debates. The former San Antonio mayor languished at around 1% support in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising. Castro says he and his supporters have “shaped the conversation on so many important issues." He had warned supporters that failing to make the November debate stage would spell the end of his campaign.
GRAND CANYON-MISSING MAN
Man missing at Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) — A man who had been missing at the Grand Canyon for 11 days has been found alive. Martin Edward O'Connor of La Porte, Texas, was located Thursday and flown out of the canyon in a helicopter. O’Connor was undergoing a medical evaluation. Authorities say O'Connor is in stable condition, but declined to release information on whether he suffered injuries from being missing during wintry conditions. Rangers found O’Connor on the New Hance Trail, one of the most difficult trails on the canyon’s South Rim. Before being located, O’Connor was last seen at a lodge in Grand Canyon Village on Dec. 22.
IMMIGRATION-REMAIN IN MEXICO
US starts sending asylum seekers across Arizona border
PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. government says it has started sending asylum-seekers back to Nogales, Mexico, to await court hearings. The hearings will be scheduled roughly 350 miles away in Juarez, Mexico. Authorities are expanding a program known as Remain in Mexico that requires tens of thousands of asylum seekers to await their immigration court hearings in Mexico. Until this week, U.S. authorities were driving some asylum seekers from Nogales, Arizona, to El Paso, Texas, so they could be sent to Juarez. Now, asylum-seekers will have to find their own way through dangerous Mexican border roads. About 30 asylum seekers were sent to Nogales, Mexico, on Thursday.