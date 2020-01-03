Rice, WKU meet in conference play

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Charles Bassey, Carson Williams, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have collectively accounted for 60 percent of Western Kentucky's scoring this year and 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Rice, Drew Peterson, Robert Martin and Ako Adams have combined to account for 44 percent of the team's total scoring.DOMINANT DREW: Peterson has connected on 39.6 percent of the 53 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He's also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.