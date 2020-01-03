‘Stop the Bleed’ kits now a requirement in Texas public schools

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - When students head back to school next week across Texas, there will be new protocols in place meant to help keep them safe.
House Bill 469 mandates that every campus have a bleeding control station.
Each bleeding control station will be required to have necessary trauma items such as tourniquets, chest seals, emergency blankets and gauze-an item medical professionals say is the most important when it comes to handling an out of control bleed.
“Everybody in schools needs to be aware of this because it can happen in just an isolated where someone has active bleeding and they need to stop it,” said WF United Regional’s trauma education coordinator Laura Pressler, “that’s what our biggest goal is that we continue to give that education to any of the school districts that need us.”
The kits are required to be in easily accessible areas, and it will be up to the superintendent of each district to decide how many should be on a campus.
United Regional offers free bleeding control classes to community members, and say to contact them if you are interested.
