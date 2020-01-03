SWAT standoff in City View ends in arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One man is behind bars after a lengthy standoff with the Wichita Falls Police Department.
The incident began around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning in the 1400 block of Phoenix Drive. That’s when police were called for a family disturbance.
When they arrived, a woman reported having been assaulted by a man in the home. The man had also fired off a round from a handgun.
Police say about 10 minutes later, the man fired another shot from inside the house. SWAT was then called in, and police set up a perimeter in the area.
At 4:05 a.m., SWAT entered the home, and the suspect was arrested.
During a search of the residence, police located the handgun, as well as evidence of the two gunshots.
Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.
