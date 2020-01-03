Texas Fishing Report

SABINE LAKE: GOOD. 61 degrees. Water clarity: Slightly stained to clear in most areas. Speckled trout are in the winter patterns still holding even though weather has warmed somewhat. The best fishing areas are northern regions of Sabine Lake, as well as the Sabine and Neches Rivers. The water temperature is holding in the mid-fifties to around sixty in the Lake. The North Levy Wall is holding trout as well as the Neches River Flats and Coffee Ground Cove on the east side of the lake. Best lures are jig and soft plastics and suspending twitch baits. Red fish can still be found on the Louisiana shoreline in 2 to 4 feet of water as well as in the Entergy Outfall Canal up the Neches River. Bull reds are on the jetties at Sabine Pass. Best lures for redfish are jig and soft plastics or suspending twitch baits. Best natural baits are cut mullet or frozen shrimp. The flounder run at Sabine Pass is winding down, but there are still some flounder left up both rivers and in some of the deeper bayous. The Entergy warm water discharge canal is holding flounder, reds, and black drum. Best bait is frozen shrimp on a Carolina rig.