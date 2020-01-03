WFFD to conduct controlled burn on Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department and Strike Team along with a few other area departments will be taking part in a controlled burn at the Hawk Ridge Golf Course on Loop 11 and Highway 287 on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The City of Wichita Falls reports the burn will continue through Sunday, Jan. 5 if necessary and both burns will begin on each day between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.
According to the city, the 112 acre burn will provide realistic and first hand training for participating firefighters. The controlled burn is also the best way to protect the surrounding area from greater fires by getting rid of the fuel load that has accumulated.
Firefighters will remain on site each day after the burns to ensure the safety of all nearby residents.
The city is asking everyone to be cautious when traveling near the burn site as traffic may be diverted for short periods of time.
