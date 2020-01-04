Family loses three pets in overnight fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A family, two dogs and one cat survived an overnight house fire on Cedar Ave. but the fire claimed the lives of three cats before it was put out by the Wichita Falls Fire Department.
WFFD reports first responders saw a heavy fire showing from the backside of the house and they put in a call for more manpower.
The family and two dogs were already outside but they told firefighters that there was still one person inside of the house and that she couldn’t get out on her own.
WFFD said Firefighters entered the house and found the lady inside of a bedroom doorway and rescued her.
Firefighters then proceeded back inside of the home to begin putting out the fire, which took about 30 minutes to extinguish.
WFFD reports that during a search of the building they found four cats. One survived but the other three died on scene.
According to WFFD, the fire was started by heat lamps that were installed in a large dog house on the back porch of the house. The dog house caught fire and caused one of the windows of the home to break. The fire then spread to the interior of the house.
There was about $40,000 in damages to the home and about $8,000 in damages to the contents according to WFFD.
WFFD reports no injuries on the scene except for the rescued lady, who was transported to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.
