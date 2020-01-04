Lake Wichita boardwalk construction to be finished by spring

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Breathing life back into Lake Wichita, that’s going on right now as the lake's boardwalk project continues.
After speaking with the chairman of the lake’s revitalization committee, we know that work here is staying on track to be complete by spring.
“When you’re coming down the Circle Trail you can defiantly see what’s going on and I know when I ride my bike on the trail I’m always watching what’s going on,” David Coleman, Chairmen of the Lake Wichita Revitalization Committee said. “You can see the piles have gone in, they are concrete piles where the steel reinforcing is coming up.”
Just over a month into construction, the beginnings of what's to come are starting to appear. “It's pretty exciting to see this finally happening,” Coleman said.
Right now, workers are creating pillars that will support the boardwalk. When that is finished, they can lay the steel beams across the top.
“Then the deck will be constructed and that’s when it will really start looking like a real boardwalk,” Coleman said.
Residents are glad to see the progress being made on the lake too.
“Looking at this great project that's going to be out here on the lake reminiscent of what was here in the 1900's,” Craig Estes, retired Texas senator for district 30 said. “We love Lake Wichita, we want to see the project completed and see it dredged and boating and skiing out here and there is a lot of promise for this.”
This is the first project by the lake’s revitalization committee. Their next project will be a veteran’s memorial plaza that is still in its fundraising phase.
