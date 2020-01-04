WC Public Health District awarded disability grant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita County Public Health District was awarded a new grant on Friday.
They’re among only two districts nation wide to be awarded a $10,000 grant to help include those with disabilities in their in their health planning process.
Funds from the National Association of County and City Health Officials will be used to hold community forums and hire a contractor to come up with plans to ensure the services offered by the district are accessible to everyone.
Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District director Lou Kreidler said the grant will help the district to better include members of the community that have either physical or intellectual disabilities into the services they provide.
This grant goes to the City Council on Tuesday for approval. Then the health district can move forward with how it will all be spent.
