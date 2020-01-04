WF Art Council donates to Texoma classrooms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Arts Council of Wichita Falls is gathering art supplies to send out to 25 classrooms all over Texoma.
Supplies are able to be donated through a partnership with Region 9 and grants from the Texas Commission of Art.
They have been doing this twice a year, in the Fall and Spring, for the last 6 years as part of their Distance Learning project.
“Basically, we Skype into their classroom and our teacher leads them in an art project," Christina Heidebrecht said. “To make it easier on everybody we also send out the supplies which what you see behind me right now. Actually, this isn’t all of it. We are actually waiting on about five more boxes from Amazon. These are the supplies going out to those 1,200 students for eight different lessons coming up this spring semester.”
Another way the organization is able to fund the supplies and the free services they offer is through Karnivale which is happening January 18th. Click here for tickets.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.