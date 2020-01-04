WF Farmers Market returns for winter season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Local produce and products are back as the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market returned on Saturday to begin the winter season.
Vendors at the Farmers Market offered locally produced snacks, vegetables and even jewelry.
“I think it’s a great idea to offer locally made goods and treats to Wichita Falls, support our community and have a sense of socialization and to get to know one another,” Lauren Hogan, owner of Hogan Family Pecans said. “I think it’s important for the community to know what kinds of goods are coming out of Wichita Falls and how many talented and creative artists we have here today.”
Hogan said the most important thing about the Farmers Market is that the sales feed back into the local economy.
“It’s all about bringing back jobs and income,” Hogan said. "Everything we buy to produce our goods we get from Wichita Falls. We’re selling it to Wichita Falls and we’re trying to promote our community here not only with our tasty goods but financially as well and bring interest and income to our area.”
Hogan Family Pecans offers traditional and sugar-free candy pecans.
“The main difference of things you can get here are it’s hand crafted, you can meet the people that’re making the goods, and there are a lot less preservatives," Hogan said. "I use zero preservatives in my goods and candies and I know that’s the same for a lot of the makers here. We want to get back to real food and not use so much packaging.”
The WF Farmers Market is open on the first and third Saturdays of each month.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.