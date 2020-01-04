WFFD conducts prescribed burn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The prescribed burn conducted today by the Wichita Falls Fire Department and Wichita Falls Strike Team burned over 100 acres.
Assistant Fire Chief Donald Hughes says they did it for two reasons: safety and training.
“The biggest part of this is just for safety because if we get these fuels knocked down to where we got a chance to burn them and control them today, that may not be an option on a day the wind is blowing,” Hughes said.
The burn allowed firefighters to get hands-on training for real life situations.
Seven fire departments participated in today’s prescribed burn, including WFFD, Vernon FD, and other surrounding volunteer departments.
Drones were used to help observe and film the flames in order to keep a better eye on them.
“The drones are mainly here to observe,” said Hughes. “And we can use it for training to see how the fire reacts and how things go.”
Firefighters will remain on site each day to ensure safety after the burn work is complete.
