Why the WF Chamber is encouraging businesses to hire interns

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls has not had a growing population, and it is hard to build a young workforce. This is why those at the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is telling businesses to look into hiring interns.
It is a move The River Bend Nature Center has found works for them.
From coming up with new exhibits, to launching new educational programs, the internship program at River Bend Nature Center is not just about shadowing someone else around.
Office Manager Samantha McMahen Abeyta, “They’re learning outside of what we already have here and see what they can do on a broader perspective.”
The program has helped the nonprofit build a staff; they have hired half the interns they have had in the last eight years.
“We end up really liking and getting attached to the people that intern for us,” McMahen Abeyta.
Programs like theirs are what the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce's Director of Talent Partnership Taylor Davis is encouraging businesses to think about starting.
“You’re able to build your own talent from the start to the finish. They get invested with your company during their time at their internship and it’ll be the easiest transition moving someone from, theoretically, your recruitment pool to your full-time employment,” Davis said.
By launching internships, it can help young people find a path right where they are.
“You know our ultimate goal is to make this world a better place, and let’s start right here in our community,” McMahen Abeyta said.
To learn more about how to begin an internship, reach out to Taylor Davis: Taylor@WichitaFallsChamber.com and check out their Employer Guide here.
To learn more about the River Bend Nature Center’s internship program, visit their website here.
