Body found in Maplewood Pond

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department discovered a body in Maplewood Pond after responding to a grass fire call on Sunday around 11:30 a.m.
The Wichita Falls Police Department were called and the body was removed.
WFPD said the death had nothing to do with the grass fire and it wasn’t clear if foul play was involved.
The body’s identity has not been released and the WFPD is investigating the incident.
