Clay Co. lights exceed expectations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The miniature festival of lights in the front yard of a Henrietta home has wrapped up its 3rd year.
Toby McClain started decorating his front yard 3 years ago, the same year that his furry best friend Bandy showed up at his front door.
The Christmas themed decorations are based solely off donations, but it’s the amount of money McClain raised that has everyone at the shelter excited.
“The community has come out by far and large overwhelmingly,” said McClain.
Between money and supplies, the donations go to the Clay County Animal Shelter’s month to month expenses.
The shelter doesn’t have a dedicated annual budget so they operate solely off of donations.
We spoke with Manager of the shelter Bonnie Stone a couple months ago about how this is impacting the shelter.
“It’s one of the most wonderful things that has happened to us in the last 3 years,” said Stone.
McClain says he plans to continue doing this for years to come, and that his unofficial goal for next year is to raise 10,000 dollars.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.