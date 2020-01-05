Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

TROOPER SHOOTING-DALLAS
Autopsy: Man fatally shot by Texas troopers struck 16 times
DALLAS (AP) — The autopsy of a man fatally shot by two state troopers following a Dallas traffic stop shows he had 16 gunshot wounds, including shots to the head, front and back torso and both legs. The Dallas Morning News obtained the Dallas County Medical Examiner's autopsy report for 27-year-old Schaston Hodge. Troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin shot him Aug. 17 following what police described as a short pursuit after the troopers attempted to stop Hodge for failing to use a turn signal. Hodge's mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge, said in a statement her son was “executed” and investigators have been “secretive” about their findings.
Court grants order to keep Texas baby on life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case. On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support. An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it's “grateful" for Friday's decision.
Winner of $400M border wall contract: 'a gung-ho, smart guy'
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The driving force behind a North Dakota company that won a $400 million contract to build part of the border wall is described as a “go-getter” and a “gung-ho, smart guy” by people who know him. Tommy Fisher runs Fisher Sand & Gravel, a company his father founded in 1952. Fisher's strategy for winning the contract included a bevy of appearances on conservative media often seen by the president. It paid off with a contract that Fisher says is the second-biggest in the country's history. But the contract is now being audited over concern it may not meet requirements.
1 fatally stabbed, 3 hurt in morning attack in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Police say a 27-year-old man fatally stabbed one person and injured two others during a violent string of attacks at a shopping plaza in Austin, Texas, before leaping off the roof of a restaurant. Authorities said the suspect survived the jump but was in critical condition Friday night. The attacks started when police say the man assaulted a person at a coffee shop “for no apparent reason” before fleeing that store and running inside another. It happened on a busy downtown avenue of restaurants and apartments just south of the Texas Capitol, terrifying customers stopping for their morning coffee on the way to work.
AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett. People with direct knowledge of the situation say McCarthy was set to interview Saturday. One of the people says Lewis visited Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys haven't addressed the status of Garrett, who led an underachieving team in the final year of his contract. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Lewis spent 16 years in charge of Cincinnati but went 0-7 in the playoffs.
Funeral held for one of men killed in attack at Texas church
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A man who was killed when a gunman opened fire at a Texas church was remembered at a funeral Thursday. Gov. Greg Abbott was among those in attendance for the private funeral of 67-year-old Richard White, who was one of two congregants killed Sunday inside West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement. Jack Wilson, who like White was a member of the church’s armed volunteer security team, fatally shot the attacker, Keith Thomas Kinnunen. Wilson has said White was reaching for his gun when he was killed.
Texas 'affluenza teen’ to be released; drug test questioned
DALLAS (AP) — A man who became known as the “affluenza teen” for his unusual defense at a 2013 manslaughter trial is set to be released from jail after prosecutors expressed uncertainty about an alleged probation violation. Ethan Couch was arrested Thursday and court records indicated he had tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. But his lawyers and prosecutors say the 22-year-old is set to be be released either Friday or Monday ahead of further investigation and testing. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson Couch says legal CBD oil could have caused the “weak positive” test result.
Texas nightclub where 2 were killed is temporarily closed
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police say a Lubbock nightclub where two men were fatally shot early New Year’s Day has been temporarily shut down as officials continue searching for the shooter. Lubbock police Chief Floyd Mitchell said Friday no arrests have been made in the shooting, but investigators are following up on several leads in the killing of 17-year-old Garyontae Shephard and 24-year-old Dedrick Traylor. Mitchell says his agency was told Thursday that the club was shut down for at least seven days while the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission reviews its operations and its history of prior violent incidents.
Company to shut down inactive New Mexico uranium mine
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn't justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan." Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.
Migrants sent back to Mexico stuck and scared
NOGALES, Mexico (AP) — Dozens of asylum seekers have been pushed back into Mexico by the U.S. government at Nogales, Arizona, and they say they don't know how they will travel to their court dates 350 miles away in El Paso in March or return to their distant homelands. The U.S. expanded the so-called “Remain in Mexico” program to Nogales on Thursday, making it the seventh participating border crossing. The program has been criticized for stranding mostly Central American asylum seekers in dangerous Mexican cities where they've been subjected to assaults and kidnappings. U.S. authorities say it's been an effective tool in reducing the number of migrants arriving at the southwest border.