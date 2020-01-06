BBB Briefs: email phishing scams are back

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Cosme Ojeda from the Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas joined Jake in studio to talk about phishing scams.
The holiday shopping season may be over, but scammers aren’t. They are back to sending phony emails and texts that look like messages from major retailers, instructing you to ‘redeem the reward points’ during your holiday shopping.
The subject line will read something like, “You Have a New Reward to Claim!” Scammers hide malware in these email links or attachments. So when you click, they can gain access to your computer and steal your sensitive personal information and more.
To help avoid falling for email phishing scams:
- Never click on links or download attachments from unknown emails. These are often an attempt to download malware and/or steal your personal information.
- Don’t take unsolicited emails at face value. Scammers often send out mass emails that contain little or no personal information.
- Hover on links to see their destination. Before clicking, place your mouse over links to discover their true destination.
- Go to the source. Whenever possible, use the customer service information that was provided to you when you made your purchase, rather than searching online.
For more information you can always visit the BBB website or their Facebook page.
