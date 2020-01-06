Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-CHILD-SLAIN
Toddler killed, man wounded in shooting at Dallas home
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack. Police Chief Reneé Hall says detectives are still trying to figure out who or what inside the home the gunman was seeking. No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday. Hall identified the boy as Rory Norman, who was less than three weeks from his second birthday. The wounded man is a 20-year-old college student who was home for the holidays. Police say the gunman seemed to know the layout of the home and fired a rifle through bedroom windows.
Police: Lubbock officers fatally shoot man who fired at them
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police in Lubbock say a man who opened fire on two police officers was fatally shot when the officers returned gunfire. Police say the officers were investigating reports of a man checking door handles on vehicles in a neighborhood Sunday on the southwest side of the city when the man ran before turning and firing at one officer. Police say both officers returned fire, killing 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores.
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (AP) — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others. The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. It didn't identify them further. The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
Autopsy: Man fatally shot by Texas troopers struck 16 times
DALLAS (AP) — The autopsy of a man fatally shot by two state troopers following a Dallas traffic stop shows he had 16 gunshot wounds, including shots to the head, front and back torso and both legs. The Dallas Morning News obtained the Dallas County Medical Examiner's autopsy report for 27-year-old Schaston Hodge. Troopers Joshua Engleman and Robert Litvin shot him Aug. 17 following what police described as a short pursuit after the troopers attempted to stop Hodge for failing to use a turn signal. Hodge's mother, Shandra Brackens-Hodge, said in a statement her son was “executed” and investigators have been “secretive” about their findings.
Court grants order to keep Texas baby on life support
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas appeals court has agreed to delay a judge’s ruling that would have allowed a hospital to end life-sustaining treatment for an 11-month-old girl who doctors say is in pain and will not get better. The Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth on Friday ordered Cook Children's Medical Center to not remove Tinslee Lewis from life support until it makes a final ruling in the case. On Thursday, a judge had denied a request by Tinslee’s mother to issue an injunction that would have stopped the hospital from removing her daughter from life support. An anti-abortion group advocating for Tinslee says it's “grateful" for Friday's decision.
Winner of $400M border wall contract: 'a gung-ho, smart guy'
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The driving force behind a North Dakota company that won a $400 million contract to build part of the border wall is described as a “go-getter” and a “gung-ho, smart guy” by people who know him. Tommy Fisher runs Fisher Sand & Gravel, a company his father founded in 1952. Fisher's strategy for winning the contract included a bevy of appearances on conservative media often seen by the president. It paid off with a contract that Fisher says is the second-biggest in the country's history. But the contract is now being audited over concern it may not meet requirements.
Company to shut down inactive New Mexico uranium mine
GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — A Texas-based company says it plans to begin close an inactive uranium mine in New Mexico and begin activity to reclaim the site. The Gallup Independent reports that state officials Friday confirmed Hobson, Texas-based Rio Grande Resource Corp. provided formal notice in December of its plan to close the Mount Taylor Mine near Grants. A state official say the company previously said the price of uranium meant Rio Grande couldn't justify anticipated capital spending to resume mining. Grants Mayor Martin Hicks works at the site and called the closing “a death blow to Grants and Milan." Environmental activists hailed the closing announcement.
Oil price keeps rising as industry eyes Iran-US conflict
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — The global benchmark for crude oil has risen above $70 a barrel for the first time in over three months. The increase came amid jitters over the escalating military tensions between Iran and the United States after an American drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The price of oil is now up more than 5% since the killing, and major stock markets are down around the world amid fears of how Iran would fulfill its vow of “harsh retaliation." The energy industry is worried that Iran could strike at oil and gas facilities along the Persian Gulf that are important to the U.S. and its regional allies.
AP sources: Cowboys interviewing Mike McCarthy, Marvin Lewis
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are talking to former head coaches Mike McCarthy and Marvin Lewis in the surest sign so far that they are moving on from Jason Garrett. People with direct knowledge of the situation say McCarthy was set to interview Saturday. One of the people says Lewis visited Friday and Saturday. The Cowboys haven't addressed the status of Garrett, who led an underachieving team in the final year of his contract. McCarthy won a Super Bowl with Green Bay. Lewis spent 16 years in charge of Cincinnati but went 0-7 in the playoffs.