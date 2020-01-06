Manhunt Monday suspect wanted for possession of a controlled substance

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and Crime Stoppers have released a new Manhunt Monday suspect.
Tanner Bothwell, 25, is wanted for Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2, Over 1G Under 4G.
He is five feet six inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.
If you know where he is, call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You never have to give your name, and if your tip helps lead to his arrest, it could earn you up to $500.
