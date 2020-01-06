Presbyterian Manor adds concierge services

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Fall residents at the Presbyterian Manor are now being offered additional home care services starting Jan. 6.
Members of the new home health care department are will now be on hand at all times to provide services like transportation, good neighbor visits, and help with things aging residents may no longer be able to take care of.
"Resident move in they are very active wanting to do different things and be apart of the community. And then as years move on they age and they might need a little more assistance. Not 24-hour nursing care they don't need that but something that bridges that gap between independent living and then 24-hour nursing care, said Kris Awtrey CEO, Presbyterian Manor.
Jackie Wadlow said this additional service would help "to provide that little bit of extra help, pick out the grocery get them in the cart, get them home, and get them to put up. Just a little bit of extra help that is needed there."
The premier concierge service was a program in the works for about a year required additional licensing and staff.
"To help with the residents. We have already hired for that so we are all good there. We are really excited there," said Awtrey.
Monday's open house gave residents a chance to meet new employees and ask questions.
