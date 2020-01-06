Sunny, breezy, relatively warm weather through midweek

We are expecting relatively quiet weather through the middle of the week, but then the storm system will work its way toward Texas from the West Coast, increasing our cloud cover and our rain chances. in fact, the European model suggests snow in the region on Saturday morning. However, based on the latest weather data it looks like temperatures will not remain cold enough four significant accumulations of snow in Texoma. Saturday is expected to be the coldest of the next 7 days with high temperatures in the upper 40s.