Baylor’s Matt Rhule leaving for the NFL

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - KWTX learned Tuesday morning that Matt Rhule has been named the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Rhule becomes the fifth head coach in team history.
The Panthers interviewed the 44-year-old yesterday.
The New York native was scheduled to interview with the New York Giants in New Jersey today.
Rhule has a college head coaching record of 47-42; engineering successful turnarounds at both Temple and in Waco at Baylor.
He is the first head coach hired under new Panthers owner David Tepper.
The hire would indicate Rhule will be able to have the last word on his coaching staff.
One year-ago, the former Baylor coach and the New York Jets were unable to agree on how he would assemble his assistant coaches, if he was hired by the organization.