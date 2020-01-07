Catalytic converter cat burglar causes church commotion

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Thieves strike again; News Channel 6 recently told you the Wichita Falls North Texas Pantry had their van’s catalytic converter stolen and this weekend bandits struck another community organization.
Just before Sunday morning service, around 9 a.m., Members of Legacy Church jumped in their vans to go pick up members without vehicles and some Faith Mission residents that attend only to find out that the catalytic converters were missing out of both vans.
After a quick search for the problem, they found both were completely sawed off by someone, who they believe had some experience.
I was told today that catalytic converters have metal inside that can be cashed in for $50 to $300.
The church's pastor said the vans are usually parked by the side of the road and have never been touched until now.
"It surprised me that they were broken into underneath the lights I shouldn't say broke into they were damaged they were under the lights right by the road. So somebody was really gutsy to do something like that, said Senior Pastor John Gardner.
The shop says over the last year they have seen this about seven different times and it seems to become more frequent in the last couple of months. Those I spoke with warn if you own a van lock it up or put it somewhere where thieves cannot get under.
The church does have an emergency fund for repairs, and a number of their members donated funds and were able to get the vehicles over to Millers Mufflers for repair today. Where, thankfully, they were able to foot the bill.
