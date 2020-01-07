HHH registration higher than expected

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - If you are looking to participate in the 2020 Hotter’n Hell Hundred weekend, registration is now open.
The registration officially opened at midnight on January 1st.
Executive Director Chip Filer says registration numbers are up 10 percent this year compared to last year’s open registration.
That percentage is just in the first 6 days, with the number of registrations reaching 700 this morning. That number is expected to be over 10,000 by the time the registration closes.
“There’s really 3 times when we get a big jump in registration,” said Filer. “When it first opens up, June 1st, and the Sunday before that weekend.”
This year they’re offering an event called Quadzilla, which is a mixture of multiple events.
Filer says they are expecting to get around 12,000 people for the whole weekend. This year’s Hotter’n Hell will be August 27th through August 30th.
