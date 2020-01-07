From highs near 70 Thursday to a chance of snow Saturday

The forecast becomes more challenging Thursday night into Friday and Saturday with precipitation becoming part of the forecast along with falling temperatures. On Friday we could see strong to severe thunderstorms east of Interstate 35, while parts of the Panhandle get wintry precipitation. We get a slight chance of snow Friday night into Saturday morning, when we could see a dusting of snow here in Texoma. There could be enough snow to impact highway travel in central Oklahoma Saturday morning. Keep that in mind if you have plans to drive to Oklahoma City. The winter storm will move out Saturday afternoon, and temperatures will warm up with a south breeze on Sunday