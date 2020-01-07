James V. Allred Unit hiring seminar Thursday

James V. Allred Unit hiring seminar Thursday
The James V. Allred Adult Correctional Facility is hosting a hiring seminar on Thurs. Jan. 9 at the Vernon College Skills Center, located at 2813 Central Freeway East. (Source: James V. Allred Unit)
January 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM CST - Updated January 7 at 11:48 AM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The James V. Allred Adult Correctional Facility is hosting a hiring seminar on Thurs. Jan. 9 at the Vernon College Skills Center, located at 2813 Central Freeway East.

The hiring seminar will start at 6 p.m. in the Vernon College Skills Center, Room 404.

The Allred Unit is a part of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice that manages adult felons throughout the state.

The Allred Unit is currently offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus to be received after six weeks of paid training.

The starting pay for a correctional officer is about $3,020 a month with insurance and retirement benefits included.

They will have applications ready to fill out and people to provide assistance with those applications.

They will also have a brief presentation to associate prospective employees with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice and the Allred Unit.

For more information you can call the Allred Unit Training Department at 940-689-7192 or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.