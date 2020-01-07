Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AP-US-MOTHER-KILLED-BABY-FOUND
Affidavit: Kidnap suspect pretended dead mom's baby was hers
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Court records state a woman accused of kidnapping a Texas mother who was later found dead plotted to present the mother's baby girl as her own. Investigators found the infant along with the body of her mother at a home in the Houston area last month. Heidi Broussard and her daughter had been reported missing a week earlier in Austin. An arrest affidavit for Magen Fieramusca states the 33-year-old abducted Broussard, whose body was later found in Fieramusca's car. No one has been charged in Broussard's killing. Police say they are still investigating.
AP-US-TEXAS-GIRL-LIFE-SUPPORT
Mother of Texas baby on life support talks amid court battle
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A woman awaiting a court decision in her battle against a Texas hospital's plan to end life-sustaining treatment for her 11-month-old daughter spoke out Monday after revoking the medical center’s permission to talk about her child’s treatment. Trinity Lewis says she doesn't believe her daughter is suffering. Doctors at Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth have said Tinslee is in pain and will never recover. They had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking Texas’ “10-day rule,” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.
AP-BOY SCOUTS-LAWSUIT
Unique sex-abuse suit filed against Boy Scouts in US capital
A potentially ground-breaking lawsuit is being filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., against the Boy Scouts of America. It seeks to establish Washington as a venue for men across the U.S. to sue the Scouts for allegedly failing to protect them from long-ago sexual abuse by scout leaders. The eight plaintiffs live in states where statute of limitations laws would prevent them from suing the BSA based on claims of long-ago abuse. The law in Washington accommodates some suits of that type. The plaintiffs’ lawyers say Washington is an appropriate venue because the Boy Scouts were incorporated there and have a congressional charter. The BSA says it can't comment on pending litigation.
ELECTION 2020-WARREN
Julián Castro endorses Elizabeth Warren in presidential race
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Obama administration housing chief Julián Castro is endorsing Elizabeth Warren's presidential bid. Castro says the Massachusetts senator is “the most qualified, best-equipped candidate to win the nomination” and defeat President Donald Trump. In an online video posted Monday featuring the two former 2020 White House rivals, Castro tells Warren, “No one is working harder than you." Castro also is a former mayor of San Antonio, and he and Warren had remained friendly during months of campaigning in the presidential race. Castro dropped out last week. Warren's campaign says Castro will appear with Warren at a rally Tuesday in New York. The Iowa caucuses that kick off the Democratic primary are less than a month away.
AP-US-BORDER-DNA-COLLECTION
US to start collecting DNA from people detained at border
HOUSTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Monday launched a pilot program to collect DNA from people in immigration custody and submit it to the FBI, with plans to expand across its entire borders with Canada and Mexico. The data would go into a massive criminal database run by the FBI, where it would be held indefinitely. Immigrant advocates and privacy experts have raised alarms and questioned whether data collected to stop criminal activity could instead be used for surveillance.
AP-US-CHILD-SLAIN
Toddler killed, man wounded in shooting at Dallas home
DALLAS (AP) — Authorities believe a shooting early Sunday that killed a 1-year-old boy and wounded his uncle in a home in Dallas was a targeted attack. Police Chief Reneé Hall says detectives are still trying to figure out who or what inside the home the gunman was seeking. No arrests had been made as of noon Sunday. Hall identified the boy as Rory Norman, who was less than three weeks from his second birthday. The wounded man is a 20-year-old college student who was home for the holidays. Police say the gunman seemed to know the layout of the home and fired a rifle through bedroom windows.
KILLING BY POLICE-TEXAS
Police: Lubbock officers fatally shoot man who fired at them
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Police in Lubbock say a man who opened fire on two police officers was fatally shot when the officers returned gunfire. Police say the officers were investigating reports of a man checking door handles on vehicles in a neighborhood Sunday on the southwest side of the city when the man ran before turning and firing at one officer. Police say both officers returned fire, killing 30-year-old Drew Nichols Wallace-Flores.
MEXICO-AMERICAN FAMILY
American family attacked in Mexico, child killed
CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas (AP) — An American family returning to the U.S. from Mexico has come under attack just south of Texas, with armed gunmen killing a 13-year-old and wounding three others. The attorney general's office in the state of Tamaulipas said the child was a U.S. citizen and that the parents were permanent residents of the U.S. It didn't identify them further. The highway on which they were shot Saturday is considered high risk. It runs through an area that's disputed by criminal groups including the Gulf Cartel and Zetas.
AP-US-BORDEN-BANKRUPTCY
Another major US dairy, Borden, seeks bankruptcy protection
Borden is filing for bankruptcy protection, the second major US dairy to do so in as many months. American refrigerators are increasingly stocked with dairy substitutes like soy and almond milk, hammering traditional milk producers like Borden, which was founded in 1857. Dean Foods, the nation's largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy protection in November. Both dairies are based in Dallas. Borden Dairy Co. _ whose smiling mascot Elsie the cow first appeared on milk cartons in the 1930s _ says it will continue operations during its financial restructuring.
COWBOYS-MCCARTHY HIRED
AP source: Cowboys pick McCarthy to replace Garrett as coach
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy have reached a deal for the former Green Bay coach to succeed Jason Garrett. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the decision. McCarthy interviewed over the weekend before the Cowboys had officially announced that Garrett wasn’t returning. Garrett had an expiring contract coming off a make-or-break season that ended with Dallas missing the playoffs for the sixth time in his nine full seasons. The 56-year-old McCarthy won a Super Bowl with the Packers on the Cowboys’ home field nine years ago.