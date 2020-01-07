Miracle League needs donations for field improvements

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Miracle League in Wichita Falls is working t make several improvements to Miracle Field.
Volunteers are hoping to add more seating and covers so that parents can stay and watch games. They also want to add a concession stand and picnic tables.
Perhaps the biggest undertaking is a fence. Miracle League Director Andrew Steinly said, “We’ve got people trespassing and tearing up our field. If they get on with cleats it shortens the life of this field.”
In order to complete their projects they are in need of thousands of dollars worth of donations. “Ultimately we need $5k to $10k to finish everything out before the season starts this year,” Steinly said.
