Montague Co. Youth Fair starting Thursday

MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (TNN) - Over 300 students from all over Montague County will be competing at the Annual Montague County Youth Fair, beginning on Thursday.
Early registration will be on Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m.
Everything gets underway at the Nocona Agricultural Center on Thursday at 8 a.m., right after check-in.
This event is free to the public.
Judging for multiple categories will take place over 48 hours, and will be announced by Saturday, Jan. 11.
The premium sale will allow the grand and reserve champions of each category to go to the auction block and earn some money for their students.
The organizers did post a schedule of events on their Facebook page.
To purchase tickets, you can visit a Tractor Supply Company location near you.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.