WF Youth Symphony Orchestra: ‘Heart Strings’ art exhibit

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Jean Hall joined Jake in studio to talk about the ‘Heart Strings’ art exhibit and Valentine’s Gala.
The 'Heart Strings’ art exhibit features unique pieces from local artists who turn unplayable instruments into beautiful new works of art.
You can come enjoy them, and you can even bid on your favorites in a silent auction.
This exhibit opened Jan 6. and will stay open for the rest of the month of January.
The exhibit will end with the Valentine’s Gala on Feb. 6.
Everything will be happening at The Kemp Center for the Arts, located in the 1300 block of Lamar Street.
For more information you can visit the WF Youth Symphony Orchestra website or Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.