WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Taybor Eastep and Katrena Mitchell joined Jake in studio to talk to us about the Wichita County junior livestock show and sale.
The show and sale will feature livestock projects from the County’s 4H members as well as Future Farmers of America students from third graders to graduating high school seniors.
Everything starts Wednesday at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center, located at 111 N. Burnett St.
The show will continue each day through Saturday, Jan. 11.
Admission to the show and sale is free to the public.
For more information you can visit the Wichita Co. 4H Facebook page, the event Facebook page or the AgriLife website.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.