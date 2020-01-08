Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Wichita Co. talks national mentoring month

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Chris Koetter with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County joined Jake in studio to talk about national mentoring month, which is January.
Big Brothers Big Sisters is celebrating the thousands of volunteers who make a difference in kid’s lives every month – the Big Brothers and Big Sisters.
In 2018, the Bigs contributed more than 59,000 hours of volunteer service to Littles.
Volunteers are always needed. BBBS has a particular need for volunteers who are bilingual.
Veterans are also needed to serve as mentors to children in the military mentoring program.
Talk to their team today to determine the ideal program that fits you and complete an application.
Their professionally trained staff will provide training, guidance and support during every step of the way to help you maintain a safe and meaningful one-to-one relationship.
Volunteers must be at least 18-years-old, have a vehicle and proof of auto insurance. They are looking for caring, positive people who want to have fun.
For more information you can visit the BBBS website, where you can fill out the questionairre, or check out their Facebook page.
