First WF City Council meeting of the year

“The idea is that we take what we are already doing and really look at the community that we serve, and we make sure that we are inclusive in everything that we do. So, are we going to the events where people who have intellectual and physical disabilities are we going where they? Are we asking their opinions? Are we offering our survey in a way that they can use and understand it? That’s giving us information about them as well as the other communities,” said Assistant Health Director, Amy Fagan.