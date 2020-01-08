First WF City Council meeting of the year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - DuPlooy Trucking is one step closer to bringing more jobs to Wichita Falls. Tuesday morning, city council members approved a resolution amending the budget to give DuPlooy Trucking an relocation package incentive of up to $1.3 million for job creation.
The company is promising to bring 100 new jobs as well as build a truck-driving school that will be open to the public and recruit displaced workers from all over the country.
"DuPlooy Trucking, right now, I'm calling it a win-win. We are going to see their recruiting efforts. One question I asked is how the recruiting efforts are going. I wanted to see if they are doing well. I know that their signs are everywhere, I walk out of my office and I see the signs. It looks like it's going to be a good deal for the city of Wichita Falls because they are actively working on bringing people from outside of Wichita Falls in." said Major Stephen Santellana.
The company will only receive the $1.3 million if they can create the designated number of jobs in the period allowed by the 4B board.
Wichita Falls City Council also approved the receipt of a $10,000 grant for the Wichita Fall Wichita County Public Health District.
The district is one of just two districts nationwide to be awarded the grant. It’s given for districts to include those with disabilities in their health plans.
The funds from the National Association of County and City Health Officials will be used for several things such as community forums and hiring a contractor to come out and teach health department employees about disability planning and education.
“The idea is that we take what we are already doing and really look at the community that we serve, and we make sure that we are inclusive in everything that we do. So, are we going to the events where people who have intellectual and physical disabilities are we going where they? Are we asking their opinions? Are we offering our survey in a way that they can use and understand it? That’s giving us information about them as well as the other communities,” said Assistant Health Director, Amy Fagan.
This is the first time Wichita Falls has received this grant, and the first time they will be able to get this type of data from the community.
