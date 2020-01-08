Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

JUDGE INDICTED-OKLAHOMA
Indicted Oklahoma judge is removed from criminal trials
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma County judge facing a felony charge of failing to file her state income tax returns has been removed from presiding over criminal trials. The Oklahoman reports that Judge Kendra Coleman was reassigned Friday by Presiding Judge Ray C. Elliott to handle victim protective order requests and mental health cases. Coleman is facing a felony charge for failing to pay state taxes in 2017, was admonished by the state Supreme Court for failing to pay her taxes and more than 60 parking tickets, and has been found in contempt by the Oklahoma Ethics Commission.
OKLAHOMA-OFFICER SHOT
Death sentenced handed down for Oklahoma officer's killer
SHAWNEE, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma man has been formally sentenced to death for killing an Oklahoma police officer. A Pottawatomie County judge on Friday handed down the sentence recommended by a jury in November for 38-year-old Byron James Shepard of Okemah. The jury had days earlier convicted Shepard of killing 22-year-old Tecumseh Officer Justin Terney during a traffic stop in 2017.
MALL FIRE-OKLAHOMA
Fire on roof of Oklahoma City mall,, no injuries reported
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A fire on the roof of a northwest Oklahoma City mall was extinguished with no injuries reported. Oklahoma City Fire Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson said the Saturday morning fire produced heavy black smoke and forced the evacuation of both a movie theater and the food court of Quail Springs Mall. Fulkerson did not know how many people were forced to leave the mall and said a cause had not been immediately determined.
TRAIL DEATH-TUCSON
Arrest made in investigation into remains on Arizona trail
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities investigating human remains found on a Tucson-area hiking trail have arrested a man on suspicion of auto theft of a vehicle belonging to a missing Oklahoma man. The Pima County Sheriff's Department says 21-year Daylan Jacob Thornton is a “person of interest" in connection with the remains found Tuesday in Pima Canyon. The identity of the person who died hasn't been established. Court records don't list an attorney for Thornton who could comment on the allegations. An autopsy didn't immediately establish a cause of death. Three mountain lions were found feeding on the remains but officials say they don't believe the animals killed the person.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED-OKLAHOMA
Police officer strikes, kills pedestrian on Oklahoma highway
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Police in Oklahoma City say a motorist whose car ran out of gas was struck and killed by a police officer as he attempted to cross the interstate. Police say the unidentified man was returning to his vehicle about 9:20 p.m. Thursday after getting gasoline when he was hit by the officer and another vehicle. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Police identified the officer as Sgt. John Ricketts, a 24-year veteran of the force.
TRANSGENDER KILLING-OKLAHOMA
Police seek suspect in Oklahoma transgender man's killing
MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma police are investigating the slaying of a prominent local advocate for transgender rights who was shot and killed New Year’s Day while working as a cab driver in McAlester. Police Sgt. Preston Rodgers said 25-year-old Dustin Parker was found dead in the driver’s seat of the taxi he was driving early Wednesday morning. Rodgers says authorities are still searching for a suspect or anyone with information about the killing. Rodgers says it's still early in the investigation and that police have not determined whether Parker’s gender identity had any role in his killing.