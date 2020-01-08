Latest Oklahoma news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. CST

MCALESTER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma police are investigating the slaying of a prominent local advocate for transgender rights who was shot and killed New Year’s Day while working as a cab driver in McAlester. Police Sgt. Preston Rodgers said 25-year-old Dustin Parker was found dead in the driver’s seat of the taxi he was driving early Wednesday morning. Rodgers says authorities are still searching for a suspect or anyone with information about the killing. Rodgers says it's still early in the investigation and that police have not determined whether Parker’s gender identity had any role in his killing.