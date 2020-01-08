Lots of wind and warm temps until cold weather blasts in Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There’s a lot of wind in the forecast to finish out this workweek. Today will be especially windy with South Winds at 15 to 25 miles per hour. Gusty South winds will impact outdoor plans as well on Thursday and Friday and they will also help keep our temperatures quite mild. Like yesterday, we expect temperatures to warm to the mid-sixties this afternoon.
We have our eye on a couple of disturbances over the Pacific Northwest and Alaska that will move our way improving our precipitation chances toward the end of the week, including thunderstorms Friday. There is still an outside chance we could see some snow on Saturday morning, but it looks like that chance will be no better than slight. Temperatures are expected to return to near 60° Sunday afternoon.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
