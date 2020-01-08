National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day on Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Each year, our nation’s citizens are called to action in support of law enforcement.
On Jan. 9, partnering organizations in support of law enforcement officers across the country will promote National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, or LEAD.
“The support we get year-round, literally everyday, that we get, we have great support from the community,” Sergeant McClure with the Wichita Falls Police Department said. “It’s a good size town for a close-knit community, officers serve within the community, but they’re still a part of the community, your neighbors, church members, your kids go to school together, it’s just nice, even in a town with about 100,000 people."
You can show your support for the men and women in blue, in a number of ways:
- Wear blue clothing in support of law enforcement.
- Send a card of support to your local police department or state agency.
- Share a story about a positive law enforcement experience on social media.
- Ask kids in your community to write letters in support of law enforcement.
- Participate in Project Blue Light by proudly displaying your blue light in support of law enforcement.
- Organize an event or rally in support of your law enforcement officers.
- Advertise your support through local media outlets or billboards.
- Coordinate and/or participate in a Blue Blood Drive.
In May the Wichita Falls Police Department will be host their annual Police Memorial Day to kick off Police Week on May 11, this week celebrates officers who have served and those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
